Research results for Pfizer's Chantix, Pristiq and Toviaz

Global drugs behemoth Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) last week released a batch of new clinical trial data relating to three already marketed products, the smoking cessation agent Chantix (varenicline), the antidepressant Pristiq (desvenlafaxine succinate) and overactive bladder drug Toviaz (fesoterodine fumarate).

Pfizer reported positive results from a post-marketing study showing that Chantix significantly increased continuous abstinence rates compared to placebo at weeks nine to 12 in a population of smokers who made attempts to quit smoking with Chantix. The most commonly reported treatment emergent events were nausea, abnormal dreams and headache, with incidence rates similar to previous Chantix studies.

The company also reported positive results from a Phase IV study (n=924) showing that Pristiq ER tablets met its primary endpoint of change in HAM-D17 total score at week eight in adult patients with major depressive disorder. The most common treatment-emergent adverse events were consistent with the known safety and tolerability of Pristiq.