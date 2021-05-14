Responsible supply chains to combat growing public health threats

An Expert View from Manjit Singh, chairman of the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative, which tries to foster responsible supply chains, highlighting the issue of antibiotic resistance (AMR) and the often-underestimated threat coming from the discharge of material in environment.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shined a spotlight on the importance of maintaining a robust global pharmaceutical supply chain. But combating the novel coronavirus is only one of the reasons we need a more effective, sustainable system for manufacturing and distributing the drugs the world needs.

A critical element in keeping healthy supply chains is addressing the release of pharmaceuticals in the environment (PiE) and the interlinked potential for the emergence of AMR.