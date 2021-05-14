Sunday 11 January 2026

Responsible supply chains to combat growing public health threats

Pharmaceutical
14 May 2021
manjit_singh_large

An Expert View from Manjit Singh, chairman of the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative, which tries to foster responsible supply chains, highlighting the issue of antibiotic resistance (AMR) and the often-underestimated threat coming from the discharge of material in environment.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shined a spotlight on the importance of maintaining a robust global pharmaceutical supply chain. But combating the novel coronavirus is only one of the reasons we need a more effective, sustainable system for manufacturing and distributing the drugs the world needs.

A critical element in keeping healthy supply chains is addressing the release of pharmaceuticals in the environment (PiE) and the interlinked potential for the emergence of AMR.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Digital supply chain pilot backed by UK government
18 August 2021
Pharmaceutical
EFPIA weighs in on supply chain security
1 March 2021
Generics
Global de-risking of supply chain bodes well for Indian bulk drugs
7 January 2021
Pharmaceutical
Security of supply – why it matters to pharmaceuticals manufacturers and how predictive analytics can support it
27 August 2020




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze