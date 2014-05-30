Thursday 8 January 2026

Retrophin acquires US Thiola rights from Mission Pharmacal

30 May 2014
US drugmaker Retrophin (Nasdaq: RTRX) has entered into a license agreement with Mission Pharmacal, a private company based in San Antonio, Texas, for US marketing rights to Thiola (tiopronin). Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Thiola is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones. The resulting long-term damage can cause loss of kidney function in addition to substantial pain and loss of productivity associated with renal colic and stone passage. The worldwide prevalence of the disease is believed to be one in 7,000.

"Thiola adds another commercial product to our portfolio and is a strategic fit with our focus on rare diseases, particularly renal disease,” said Martin Shkreli, founder and chief executive of Retrophin. "There are several causes of chronic kidney stones, and we believe cystinuria has been under diagnosed. We will seek to build awareness of the disease and bring this effective treatment to more patients. Thiola marks Retrophin’s first deployment of a sales force, and the relationships we build with nephrologists will help as we prepare for the potential approval of sparsentan and RE-034. With the addition of this new product, we are increasing our financial guidance,” he added.

