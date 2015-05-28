Retrophin leaps on plan to sell Priority Review Voucher to Sanofi

Shares of US drugmaker Retrophin (Nasdaq: RTRX) gained 118% to $30.05 on the news yesterday that it has agreed to sell its Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher to French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN).

Retrophin received the Pediatric PRV when Cholbam (cholic acid) was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients suffering from bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for patients with peroxisomal disorders (including Zellweger spectrum disorders).

Retrophin will receive $245 million over two years