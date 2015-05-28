Retrophin leaps on plan to sell Priority Review Voucher to Sanofi

Shares of US drugmaker Retrophin (Nasdaq: RTRX) gained 118% to $30.05 on the news yesterday that it has agreed to sell its Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher to French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN).
Retrophin received the Pediatric PRV when Cholbam (cholic acid) was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients suffering from bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for patients with peroxisomal disorders (including Zellweger spectrum disorders).
Retrophin will receive $245 million over two years
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze