Revenue growth optimism in pharmaceutical industry: 2013 surveys report

According to new global pharmaceutical industry surveys on buyer spend and procurement strategies, 55% of respondents are “more optimistic” about revenue growth for their companies in 2013, due to success in clinical trials, approval and acceptance from drug authorities, an increase in expenditure from governments and a surge in sales, all of which are projected to increase the profitability of pharmaceutical manufacturing companies in 2013.

The top three key expected changes for 2013 are development of new products and services, improvement of operational efficiency and “expansion in current markets,” say these reports, added to the offering of RnRnMarketResearch.