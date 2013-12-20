Review of the Year 2013

As 2013 comes to an end we take a look back at what made the headlines in pharma and biotech this year.

Breakthrough drugs

The regulatory system saw a change in the US with the launch of the Food and Drug Administration’s Breakthrough Therapy designation. As part of the 2012 FDA Safety and Innovation Act (FDASIA), it came into force this year to speed up the development and review time for a potential new medicine for serious or life-threatening diseases. The designation includes all of the fast track program features, as well as more intensive FDA guidance. So far this year 132 requests have been received and 36 drugs have been granted the designation. Vertex Pharmaceuticals was the first to receive the breakthrough status, for its Kalydeco (ivacaftor) monotherapy and the combination regimen of VX-809 with ivacaftor for cystic fibrosis. It has been followed by breakthrough therapies such as Novartis’ investigational compound LDK378 for NSCLC and Merck & Co’s hepatitis C treatment MK-5172/MK-8742.