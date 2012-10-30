Revised terms for ViiV Healthcare and Shionogi HIV partnership

UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) says that Healthcare, its HIV/AIDS joint venture with Pfizer, and Japanese drug major Shionogi (TYO: 4507) have revised their joint venture partnership for the development of integrase inhibitors, effective 31 October, 2012.

Under the deal, ViiV Healthcare will acquire exclusive global rights to Shionogi-ViiV Healthcare joint venture assets including dolutegravir and other early-stage integrase inhibitor compounds. Shionogi will be eligible for ongoing royalty and dividend stream and will receive 10% equity in ViiV Healthcare.