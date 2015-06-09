Thursday 8 January 2026

Rheumatoid arthritis market set for only modest growth by 2020

Pharmaceutical
9 June 2015
gbi-research-big

The rheumatoid arthritis market is set to grow modestly in value between 2013 and 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%.

GBI Research says that the increase, from $14.3 billion in 2013 to just over $19 billion in 2020, will be driven by the approval of new biologics, including Enbrel (etanercept) from Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN), Remicade (infliximab) from Janssen (NYSE: JNJ) and Humira (adalimumab) from AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV).

Yasser Mushtaq, a senior analyst at GBI, said:  "Prior to 1998, treatment options were limited to small-molecule disease-modifying therapies, such as methotrexate, sulfasalazine and antimalarials. However, approximately 33% of all patients are unresponsive to these first-line drugs. Second-line Tumor Necrosis Factor Alpha (TNF-α)-targeting biologics, Humira, Remicade and Enbrel, were ranked among the top 10 best-selling drugs in the world in 2013, with respective global revenues of $11.1 billion, $9.9 billion and $8.9 billion."

