Riboxx Pharma links with China National Biotec to evaluate Riboxxim as adjuvant in a vaccine

Germany’s Riboxx Pharmaceuticals GmbH and China National Biotec Group (CNBG) say they have initiated a research collaboration to evaluate Riboxxim, a TLR3 agonist from Riboxx, with an antigen of CNBG against one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases.
During the term of the research collaboration, Riboxx will provide access to Riboxxim to enable CNBG to perform an evaluation in conjunction with CNBG’s antigen against the disease target.
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