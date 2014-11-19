Ricerca Biosciences sells out to equity investment group

After conducting a thorough process to evaluate strategic acquisition offers for the company, the Ricerca Biosciences, board of directors awarded the purchase to Main Market Partners, a middle-market growth investment fund.
According to the company, the award was based on value, strategic commitment to the company's clients, employees, and external stakeholders, and an aggressive timetable for closing the transaction. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.
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