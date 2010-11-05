Richter acquires Grunenthal's oral contraceptive portfolio for $329 million

Hungary’s largest drugmaker, Gedeon Richter (RICHT:HB), says it has acquired a portfolio of prescription oral contraceptives from family-owned German company Grunenthal GmbH for a purchase price of 236.5 million euros ($328.7 million). The leading brand is the own developed Belara (chlormadinone acetate and ethinylestradiol).

Grunenthal’s existing oral contraceptive business represents a strategic fit for Richter to both strengthen its presence in Western European markets and expand its oral contraceptive product portfolio, says Richter, which just last month entered into a deal valued at around $461 million to acquire the Switzerland-based company PremLeg, which specializes in women’s’ health care (The Pharma Letter October 8).

“I’m confident that following the recently concluded PregLem acquisition this transaction will be a further important step towards the execution of our corporate strategy in Western Europe. Grunenthal’s well established oral contraceptive franchise will boost our gynecological sales as well as expand our female health care portfolio, providing an opportunity to further strengthen this specialty business segment in most of our key regions,“ said Erik Bogsch, managing director of Richter.