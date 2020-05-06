Gilead plans to meet rising tide of remdesivir demand

California’s Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) has outlined a plan to ramp up production of newly USA-approved COVID-19 therapeutic remdesivir, amid concerns that there might not be enough to go around.

In a statement, the firm said it had been working since the start of the year to prepare for regulatory approval, and that its overarching goal was “to make remdesivir both accessible and affordable to governments and patients around the world, where authorized by regulatory authorities.”

The company is talking to chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturing firms about using voluntary licenses, to produce remdesivir for Europe, Asia and the developing world.