Gilead plans to meet rising tide of remdesivir demand

California’s Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) has outlined a plan to ramp up production of newly USA-approved COVID-19 therapeutic remdesivir, amid concerns that there might not be enough to go around.
In a statement, the firm said it had been working since the start of the year to prepare for regulatory approval, and that its overarching goal was “to make remdesivir both accessible and affordable to governments and patients around the world, where authorized by regulatory authorities.”
The company is talking to chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturing firms about using voluntary licenses, to produce remdesivir for Europe, Asia and the developing world.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze