Roadblock for Ryvu's novel kinase blocker

Pharmaceutical
9 April 2021
In the USA, a partial clinical hold has been placed on a Phase Ib trial of RVU120, being undertaken by Krakow-based Ryvu Therapeutics (WSE: RVU).

Shares in the Polish oncology specialist fell over 10% after the opening bell on Friday.

Ryvu, which is focused on developing novel small molecules, believes the selective CDK8/CDK19 kinase inhibitor has potential for the treatment of blood cancer and solid tumors.

