Robert Davis to take over from Merck & Co's retiring Kenneth Frazier

Kenneth Frazier (pictured), one of the biggest names in pharma, is to retire from his position of chief executive of Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) after a decade in the role.

Mr Frazier, who will continue to serve on Merck’s board of directors as executive chairman for an undefined period, will be replaced by Robert Davis, the US company’s current executive vice president, global services and chief financial officer.

"I plan to continue Ken’s focus on innovation as we aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company"Having joined Merck as chief financial officer in 2014, Mr Davis’ role was expanded in 2016 to include the company’s global support functions, which encompass corporate business development, investor relations, information technology, procurement, real estate operations, and corporate strategy.