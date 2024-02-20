Thursday 18 June 2026

Robert Michael to replace Richard Gonzalez as AbbVie’s CEO

Pharmaceutical
20 February 2024
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US pharma major AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced a succession plan, to replace its current chief executive (CEO).

The Chicago-based company’s board of directors has unanimously selected Robert Michael, AbbVie's current president and chief operating officer, to succeed Richard Gonzalez as CEO.

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