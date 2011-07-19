Roche acquires German cancer testing firm mtm laboratories for up to 190 million euros

Switzerland’s Roche (ROG: SIX), a global leader in cancer therapeutics and diagnostics, it has signed an agreement under which it will acquire 100% of mtm laboratories AG, a privately-held company based in Heidelberg, Germany.
Under the terms of the agreement, Roche will pay mtm shareholders an upfront payment of about 130 million euros ($183.6 million), as well as up to around 60 million euros on reaching performance-related milestones. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the coming weeks.
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