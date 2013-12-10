Roche board of directors to be decided at AGM in March

Swiss drug major Roche (ROG: SIX) has issued a list of members of the Board of Directors to be elected at its AGM on March 4, 2014. The board proposes Christoph Franz to be elected as Chairman of the Board.

William Burns, 66, a member of the Board of Directors since 2010, has announced that he will not stand for re-election. Roche chairman Franz Humer said: “As a long-standing member of the Executive Committee, successful Head of the Pharmaceuticals division and as a board member William Burns has made significant contributions to the success of Roche. I want to express my profound gratitude to him for his services.”

The list of members standing for re-election is as follows: