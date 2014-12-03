Roche enters NIPT sector with acquisition of Ariosa Diagnostics

Swiss pharma major Roche (ROG: SIX) has acquired Ariosa Diagnostics, a privately-held company based in San Jose, California, USA. The closing of the transaction, financial details of which were not disclosed, is expected to take place this month.



Ariosa is a molecular diagnostics testing service provider that provides a highly targeted and accurate non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) service through their CLIA laboratory using cell-free DNA (cfDNA) technology.

Ariosa’s proprietary Harmony Prenatal Test is a blood test that is performed as early as 10 weeks into pregnancy. By evaluating fetal cfDNA found in maternal blood, the test is designed to assess the risk of Down syndrome and other genetic abnormalities. Specifically, the test assesses the risk of trisomies 13, 18, and 21, which are indicative of an extra chromosome in the fetus that can lead to severe genetic conditions.