Roche extends Illumina takeover deadline

The original offer period expired on February 24 but has now been extended to March 23. By the deadline, just over 100,000 out of a total of 122 million outstanding shares in Illumina had been proffered by shareholders.
Illumina issued a scathing comment on the extension, noting that "an extremely low number of shares have been tendered, consistent with our view – and that of our stockholders – that Roche’s offer does not reflect Illumina’s unique leadership position, business performance and future prospects."
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