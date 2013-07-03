Roche granted FDA Priority Review for obinutuzumab in the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia

Swiss drug major Roche (ROG: SIX) has announced today (July 3) that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted Priority Review for obinutuzumab (GA101) in the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) based on based on final stage 1 data from the CLL11 trial.
This is the second such status granted to a Roche drug this week. The company’s HER2-positive breast cancer drug Perjeta (pertuzumab) gained priority rating on Monday (The Pharma Letter July 2, 2013).
The FDA has accepted the company’s Biologics License Application for obinutuzumab used to treat one of the most common forms of blood cancer and confirmed the PDUFA action date is December 20, 2013. This acceptance follows the GA101 FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation that was received in May 2013.
