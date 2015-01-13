Roche, Meiji and Fedora team up to commercialize antibiotic OP0595

Swiss pharma major Roche (ROG: SIX), Japanese pharma company Meiji Seika (TYO: 2269) and private biotech company Fedora have entered into a license agreement to develop and commercialize OP0595.

OP0595 is a beta-lactase inhibitor currently in Phase I clinical development. Roche will obtain worldwide rights from both companies for development and commercialization, except for in Japan, where Meiji will retain sole commercialization rights.

The combination of OP0595 with a beta-lactam antibiotic targets severe infections caused by Enterobacteriaceae, including multi-drug-resistant strains.