Sunday 11 January 2026

Roche nine-months drug sales impacted by pandemic

Pharmaceutical
15 October 2020
roche_sign_large

Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) this morning announced that group sales for the first nine months of 2020 ($48.33 billion) increased 1% to 43.98 billion Swiss francs at constant exchange rates and declined 5% in Swiss francs as a result of continued appreciation of the Swiss franc against most currencies

In the third quarter alone, revenue rose 1% to 14.7 billion francs ($16.1 billion), the company said. Analysts expected sales of 15.4 billion francs, according to the average of eight estimates. Roche shares dropped as much as 2% in Zurich trading.

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic: Following strong sales growth in the first quarter (+7%) and COVID-19 related decline in the second quarter (-4%), sales stabilized in the third quarter (+1%) supported by continued strong sales of new medicines and COVID-19 tests.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Roche presents data on Tecentriq progress at ESMO 2020
21 September 2020
Biotechnology
Roche facing biosimilars competition, but reports solid results for 2020
4 February 2021
Pharmaceutical
Roche reports dip in first-half sales, as covid products demand declined
27 July 2023
Pharmaceutical
Roche posts sales growth in base business of both divisions
26 April 2023


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze