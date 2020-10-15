Roche nine-months drug sales impacted by pandemic

Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) this morning announced that group sales for the first nine months of 2020 ($48.33 billion) increased 1% to 43.98 billion Swiss francs at constant exchange rates and declined 5% in Swiss francs as a result of continued appreciation of the Swiss franc against most currencies
In the third quarter alone, revenue rose 1% to 14.7 billion francs ($16.1 billion), the company said. Analysts expected sales of 15.4 billion francs, according to the average of eight estimates. Roche shares dropped as much as 2% in Zurich trading.
Impact of COVID-19 pandemic: Following strong sales growth in the first quarter (+7%) and COVID-19 related decline in the second quarter (-4%), sales stabilized in the third quarter (+1%) supported by continued strong sales of new medicines and COVID-19 tests.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze