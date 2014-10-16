Roche posts solid sales performance for first nine months of 2014

Swiss pharma major Roche (ROG: SIX) this morning released its financials for the first nine months of 2014, showing that group sales were 34.8 billion Swiss francs ($36.98 billion), 5% higher at constant exchange rates and stable in Swiss francs.
In the third quarter alone, sales rose 5% to 11.78 billion francs ($12.5 billion), slightly ahead of the average forecast of 11.57 billion francs in a Reuters poll.
A number of currencies remained weaker against the Swiss franc throughout the year, most notably the US dollar, as well as all Latin American currencies and the Japanese yen, the company noted. Roche does not reveal profit figures at the quarterly stage. Roche shares edged 1.27% higher to 262.20 francs in early trading.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze