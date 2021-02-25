Roche publishes results from Evrysdi trial program

Detailed results from the FIREFISH study of Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Evrysdi (risdiplam) have been published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Data from the trial were used to support approval in the USA for infants with symptomatic Type 1 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), with the FDA delivering its verdict in August 2020.
The 12-month data from the trial show Evrysdi helped 90% of the infants survive without permanent ventilation and 33% to sit without support for at least five seconds.
