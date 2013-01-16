Roche recruits US academic to spice up R&D; changes at AstraZeneca

In a bid to invigorate its R&D productivity, Swiss drug major Roche (ROG: SIX) has appointed a well-known American academic, John Reed, as head of Roche Pharma Research and Early Development (pRED) and member of the enlarged corporate executive committee.
Dr Reed will be based in Basel, Switzerland, and assume his new role on April 2, 2013, reporting to Severin Schwan, chief executive of the Roche Group. Mike Burgess, currently ad interim head of pRED, has decided to leave Roche. The Genentech Research and Early Development organization (gRED), based in South San Francisco, is not affected by this management change.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze