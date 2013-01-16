Roche recruits US academic to spice up R&D; changes at AstraZeneca

In a bid to invigorate its R&D productivity, Swiss drug major Roche (ROG: SIX) has appointed a well-known American academic, John Reed, as head of Roche Pharma Research and Early Development (pRED) and member of the enlarged corporate executive committee.

Dr Reed will be based in Basel, Switzerland, and assume his new role on April 2, 2013, reporting to Severin Schwan, chief executive of the Roche Group. Mike Burgess, currently ad interim head of pRED, has decided to leave Roche. The Genentech Research and Early Development organization (gRED), based in South San Francisco, is not affected by this management change.