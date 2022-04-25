Roche reports 11% sales growth in 1st-qtr 2022

Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) kicked off the European first-quarter 2022 financial results reporting for the sector today, stating that group sales had increased 11% at constant exchange rates (CER) and 10% in Swiss francs to 16.45 billion francs ($15.75 billion). This was slightly above a market consensus of about 16 billion francs.

Roche does not provide earnings figures at the first-quarter stage, but the firm’s shares were down 2.4% at 388.40 francs by late morning.

Within this Pharmaceutical Division sales were 11.16 billion francs, up 6% at CER, boosted by continued strong sales of new medicines for severe diseases. Impact of biosimilars decreases as expected.