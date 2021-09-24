Monday 12 January 2026

Roche reports new advances for people with rare neuromuscular disorders

Pharmaceutical
24 September 2021
roche_basel_large-1

Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) today announced data from across its growing neuromuscular portfolio at the World Muscle Society (WMS) Virtual Congress 20–24 September 2021.

The presentations included additional results from the RAINBOWFISH study, evaluating the efficacy and safety of Evrysdi (risdiplam) in babies with pre-symptomatic spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) from birth to six weeks of age and data supporting the continued clinical investigation of gene therapy, SRP-9001, in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Driven by its novel and convenient mode of administration, analysts have forecast that Evrysdi could generate up to $2 billion at peak global sales, competing with existing treatments such as Biogen’s (Nasdaq: BIIB) Spinraza (nusinersen) and Novartis’ (NOVN: V) Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec).

“These new data for Evrysdi may help extend the potential benefits of this medicine to the youngest SMA patients. Also, the data from SRP-9001 have helped to optimize the design of the upcoming Phase III trial for DMD,” said Dr Levi Garraway, Roche’s chief medical officer and head of global product development.”

At WMS 2021, data from the ongoing open label RAINBOWFISH study were presented. Four out of five of those treated with Evrysdi for at least 12 months achieved standing and walking independently within the World Health Organization windows for healthy children. In addition, all five babies maintained the ability to swallow and were able to feed exclusively orally after 12 months of treatment.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Sarepta slide halted by promising data in limb-girdle muscular dystrophy
7 October 2019
Biotechnology
Strong Evrysdi data keep coming in SMA
15 April 2021
Pharmaceutical
More data build case for Evrysdi in spinal muscular atrophy
11 June 2021
Biotechnology
ECTRIMS data show long-term impact of Ocrevus in MS
13 October 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze