Roche restructures Applied Sciences business

Swiss drug major Roche (ROG: SIX) has announced changes to the Applied Sciences business structure and set up its life-sciences business. The Applied Science business will be dissolved as of the end of 2013, and its portfolio of products will be integrated within Roche’s other Diagnostics business areas.
Under the reorganization, Roche has decided to return the ISFET project to DNA electronics and has also ended its partnership with IBM for the development of a nanopore-based sequencing platform. The two key product areas in Applied Sciences – PCR technology and NAP will be managed by Roche Molecular Diagnostics;
The Custom Biotech portfolio will move to Roche Professional Diagnostics; and a dedicated unit will be established to focus solely on sequencing. These changes are expected to affect around 110 positions in Penzberg, Germany, and 60 posts in Branford, USA. The new business structure will be reflected in Roche’s 2013 half-year results. The group’s outlook for 2013 remains unchanged, said Roche.
