Roche’s Zelboraf improves survival in melanoma patients with brain metastases

21 November 2013
Zelboraf (vemurafenib), an already marketed cancer drug from Swiss pharma major Roche (ROG: SIX), has been show to extend life in patients whose skin cancer has spread to the brain.

New data shows that in melanoma (BRAF V600 mutation-positive) patients with brain metastases Zelboraf (vemurafenib) extends life expectancy by over six months compared to chemotherapy. Up to half of these patients are diagnosed with brain metastases, with many given less than six months to live. Results presented at the International Meetings of the Society for Melanoma Research (SMR) show that patients on vemurafenib have overall survival rates of 6.47 months in those with previously untreated brain metastases and 6.41 months in previously treated subjects.

Study author Paul Nathan said: “Advanced melanoma is an aggressive cancer affecting many patients who are in the prime of their lives. Melanoma is one of the most likely cancers to spread to the brain and unfortunately the outcome for these patients is currently very poor. Therefore, these data represent an encouraging step forward in providing new treatment options for patients with brain metastases.”

