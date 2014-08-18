Roche said to be eyeing full control of Chugai

Although the Swiss drug major has not issued a confirmation, media reports say Roche (ROG: SIX) is close to acquiring full control of its majority-owned Japanese subsidiary Chugai Pharmaceuticals (TYO: 4591).

The rumors, reported by the likes of Bloomberg, sent Chugai’s shares up 15% to 3,825 yen on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the biggest advance since January 6, 2000, giving the firm a market capitalization of around 2.14 trillion yen ($20.9 billion), the news service noted.