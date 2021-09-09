Roche to acquire long-term partner TIB Molbiol

Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) has signed a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of German biotech TIB Molbiol Group.
Financial terms of the deal are not disclosed, but closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions and is expected in the fourth quarter of 2021.
The acquisition of the TIB Molbiol Group will enhance Roche’s broad portfolio of molecular diagnostics solutions with a wide range of assays for infectious diseases, such as the identification of SARS-CoV-2 variants. TIB Molbiol’s comprehensive portfolio of over 45 CE-IVD assays and more than 100 research use assays are already today available on Roche’s large installed base of LightCycler PCR systems and MagNA Pure sample preparation systems.
