Friday 9 January 2026

Rockwell's Triferic cleared for marketing by US FDA

Pharmaceutical
26 January 2015

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved US biopharma company Rockwell Medical’s (Nasdaq: RMTI) Triferic (ferric pyrophosphate solution) for commercial sale as an iron replacement product to maintain hemoglobin in adult patients with hemodialysis dependent chronic kidney disease. Rockwell’s share leapt 15.5% to $12.49 in pre-market trading on release of the news, but fell back to $11.09 (+2.6%) by mid-morning.

Robert Chioini, founder, chairman and chief executive of Rockwell, commented: "Triferic's unique ability to be delivered via dialysate and to deliver iron without increasing iron stores strengthens its potential to become the market-leading iron therapy treatment for hemodialysis patients. We view today's FDA decision as a major development both for Rockwell and for the entire hemodialysis patient population who now have a significantly better treatment option for addressing their iron losses."

The FDA reviewed safety and efficacy data from Rockwell's overall clinical program. During the clinical program more than 1,400 patients were treated with Triferic and more than 100,000 individual administrations were given. The results from the clinical trials have shown Triferic to be an effective and highly-differentiated iron delivery therapy with a safety profile similar to placebo.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze