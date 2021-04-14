Sunday 11 January 2026

Romark to seek EUA for antiviral compound to treat COVID-19

Pharmaceutical
14 April 2021
Privately-held Romark Laboratories has announced initial results from a Phase III trial of its oral investigational antiviral compound NT-300 (nitazoxanide extended-release tablets, 300mg) as a treatment for people aged 12 and older with COVID-19.

In the analysis of the primary endpoint for all evaluable patients, median time to sustained response was similar for subjects treated with NT-300 compared with placebo, at approximately 13 days. The median time to sustained response for a sub-group of evaluable patients with mild disease was reduced by 3.1 days with NT-300.

However, in looking at a key secondary endpoint, NT-300 reduced progression to severe disease in all evaluable patients by 85% compared with placebo. Only one person in the treatment arm progressed to severe COVID-19 disease.

