Room for new products in metastatic prostate cancer treatment market, says GlobalData

Although many new products have been launched since 2010 to treat metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), there is still ample opportunity for drug developers to bring new therapies to market, says an analyst from research and consulting firm GlobalData.

While mCRPC is still incurable, the treatment landscape has changed vastly, with five new drugs being approved in the past few years.

Raksha Mudbhary, an analyst at GlobalData covering oncology and hematology, says: “Chemotherapy docetaxel was the standard of care in the mCRPC therapeutics market prior to 2010. Since then, second-generation hormonal therapies, such as Johnson and Johnson’s [NYSE: JNJ] Zytiga (abiraterone acetate) and Astellas [TYO: 4503]/Medivation’s more recently launched Xtandi [enzalutamide], have established themselves as the dominant players. Both drugs were initially approved for patients who progress following treatment with docetaxel, but they have since also shown an Overall Survival (OS) benefit in chemotherapy-naïve patients, allowing them to challenge docetaxel’s position as the gold-standard, first-line mCRPC treatment.”