Royalty Pharma sells on portion of ibrutinib royalties

US private equity firm Royalty Pharma says it has sold to Aisling Capital and Clarus Ventures around 20% of the royalty interest in ibrutinib it recently acquired from Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) for a pro rata percentage of the $485 million Royalty Pharma paid to Quest for the rights (The Pharma Letter July 19).
"The Clarus and Aisling teams' expertise in early-stage and development-stage companies and therapies added real value during the course of our collective consideration of this opportunity," said Pablo Legorreta, founder and chief executive of Royalty Pharma.
Royalty Pharma's third Ph III investment in past 18 months
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze