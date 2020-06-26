Rozlytrek scores positive reimbursement decision in UK

The UK’s reimbursement agency has provided a positive decision on funding for Rozlytrek (entrectinib), making it the second histology-independent treatment available through the country’s National Health Service (NHS).

Like Bayer’s (BAYN: DE) Vitrakvi (larotrectinib), Rozlytrek is being made available through the Cancer Drugs Fund (CDF), a dedicated resource for oncology therapies.

Vitrakvi became the first drug to receive a tumor-agnostic license in Europe when it was approved in September 2019.