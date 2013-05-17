RuiYi and Genor BioPharma collaborate on development in China of RYI-008

USA and China-based RuiYi says it has entered into an exclusive license and collaborative development agreement with Genor BioPharma for the development of RYI-008 in China. RYI-008 is a novel anti-Interleukin-6 monoclonal antibody with a unique pharmacologic profile that has the potential to define a new paradigm in the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer.

"RYI-008, with its unprecedented femtamolar potency and amazing long half-life has a therapeutic profile of once monthly, low milligram, subcutaneous dosing," said Paul Grayson, president and chief executive of RuiYi, adding: "RYI-008 is a tremendous candidate for this novel development strategy, with approximately 4.1 million biologic treatment naive rheumatoid arthritis patients in China in need of a cost effective therapeutic option. The team at Genor has deep global development experience and strong commercial, regulatory, and government relationships in China, making them the ideal development partner."