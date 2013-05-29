RusNano and Domain Associates to build pharma plant in Kaluga, Russia

Russian state nanotechnology firm RusNano and the US investment fund Domain Associates have reached an agreement on the establishment of their joint pharmaceutical plant in Russia. The project will be implemented by Novamedika, a joint venture of Domain Associates and Rosnanomedinvesta, a RusNano subsidiary.
The plant will be located in the city of Kaluga on the territory of a local pharmaceutical cluster and is expected to be commissioned by 2014-2015. The planned capacity of the plant is about 200 million tablets and about 5 million vials per year.
It is planned that the new plant will focus on the production of drugs, funding for the development of which are provided by Rusnano and Domain, which in March 2012 signed an agreement to invest up to $380 million each on the development, manufacturing and marketing of drugs produced by certain US drug developers from the Domain portfolio (The Pharma Letter March 7, 2012).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze