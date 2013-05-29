RusNano and Domain Associates to build pharma plant in Kaluga, Russia

Russian state nanotechnology firm RusNano and the US investment fund Domain Associates have reached an agreement on the establishment of their joint pharmaceutical plant in Russia. The project will be implemented by Novamedika, a joint venture of Domain Associates and Rosnanomedinvesta, a RusNano subsidiary.

The plant will be located in the city of Kaluga on the territory of a local pharmaceutical cluster and is expected to be commissioned by 2014-2015. The planned capacity of the plant is about 200 million tablets and about 5 million vials per year.

It is planned that the new plant will focus on the production of drugs, funding for the development of which are provided by Rusnano and Domain, which in March 2012 signed an agreement to invest up to $380 million each on the development, manufacturing and marketing of drugs produced by certain US drug developers from the Domain portfolio (The Pharma Letter March 7, 2012).