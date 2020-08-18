Sunday 11 January 2026

Russia aims for 25% of global COVID-19 vaccine market with its new product

Pharmaceutical
18 August 2020
coronavirus_credit_deposit_photos-_largre

Russia aims to take up 25% of global the COVID-19 vaccine market with its new vaccine within the next several years, according to recent statements by some senior officials of the country’s Ministry of Health and local pharmaceutical business analysts, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

The new vaccine is known as Gam-COVID-Vac and was designed by the Gamaleya Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, and is the world’s first anti-COVID vaccine to gain regulatory approval.

It will be marketed under the Sputnik V brand name and, according to analysts, has a good chance to occupy a niche in the global vaccines market, which current estimates put at more than $75 billion.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Russia liberalizes pharma legislation due to COVID-19 pandemic
23 June 2020
Pharmaceutical
Russia seeks to legitimize Sputnik V
20 August 2020
Pharmaceutical
COVID-19 highlights why we must commit to breaking down barriers to patient diversity in research
21 August 2020
Pharmaceutical
Russia registers fluorothiazinone, domestic drug for treatment of bacterial infections
28 May 2024




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze