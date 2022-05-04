Sunday 11 January 2026

Russia experiences drug shortages despite ongoing supplies from abroad

4 May 2022
None of the global drugmakers operating in the Russian market has announced plans to terminate the supplies of their drugs to the country, according to recent statements by an official spokesman of the Russian healthcare regulator Roszdravnadzor, while some of them are even considering the increase of supplies, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

According to Roszdravnadzor’s spokesman, the talks with producers are currently ongoing, while most of them have no plans to leave Russia.

Recently representatives of Russian authorities have said that temporary shortages of drugs in the country may appear "due to a search of new supply routes and delays at the border" by producers and suppliers.

