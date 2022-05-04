Russia experiences drug shortages despite ongoing supplies from abroad

None of the global drugmakers operating in the Russian market has announced plans to terminate the supplies of their drugs to the country, according to recent statements by an official spokesman of the Russian healthcare regulator Roszdravnadzor, while some of them are even considering the increase of supplies, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
According to Roszdravnadzor’s spokesman, the talks with producers are currently ongoing, while most of them have no plans to leave Russia.
Recently representatives of Russian authorities have said that temporary shortages of drugs in the country may appear "due to a search of new supply routes and delays at the border" by producers and suppliers.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze