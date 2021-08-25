Russia increases procurements of high-priced original anti-HIV drugs

The Russian Ministry of Health spent more than 26.1 billion roubles ($351 million) on the procurements of drugs against HIV this year, an increase of 10% compared with the year earlier, according to recent statements by Ministry’s press-service, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
While most of the funds were spent on expensive original drugs, the total number of purchased drugs has significantly decreased.
According to experts of Headway Company, one of Russia’s pharma analytics agencies, the largest procurements were accounted for by Moscow and St Petersburg. At the same time purchases of drugs by regional authorities decreased by 41.6%, to only 2.1 billion roubles on year-on-year basis.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze