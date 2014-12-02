Russia may face a shortage of drugs against HIV

Russia may face with a shortage of drugs against HIV, due to disruptions of state auctions for the public procurement of such drugs, according to an official representative of the Russian Ministry of Health, reports The Pharma Letter's Russia correspondent.

According to data of the Ministry, the highest risk of shortages of such drugs is currently observed in the Crimean region, and in particular Sevastopol, as well as the Khakassia and Tatarstan Republics.

According to the Russian Federal Centre for the Prevention and Control of AIDS, in 2013 77,896 new cases of HIV infection were registered in Russia, which is by 10.1% higher than in 2012. At the same time about 516,000 HIV-infected patients are currently under dispensary observation.