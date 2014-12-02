Russia may face a shortage of drugs against HIV

Russia may face with a shortage of drugs against HIV, due to disruptions of state auctions for the public procurement of such drugs, according to an official representative of the Russian Ministry of Health, reports The Pharma Letter's Russia correspondent.
According to data of the Ministry, the highest risk of shortages of such drugs is currently observed in the Crimean region, and in particular Sevastopol, as well as the Khakassia and Tatarstan Republics.
According to the Russian Federal Centre for the Prevention and Control of AIDS, in 2013 77,896 new cases of HIV infection were registered in Russia, which is by 10.1% higher than in 2012. At the same time about 516,000 HIV-infected patients are currently under dispensary observation.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze