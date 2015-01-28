Thursday 8 January 2026

Russia may face shortage of anti-AIDS drugs in 2015

Pharmaceutical
28 January 2015
moscow-big

Russia may face with a shortage of anti-AIDS drugs in 2015 due to the current complex situation in the national economy and devaluation of the rouble, according to recent statements of Vadim Pokrovsky, head of the Russian Federal Research and Methodological Center for Prevention and Control of AIDS.

According to Mr Pokrovsky, at present there are about 700,000 HIV-infected people in the country of which about 350,000 should regularly receive therapy.

The Pharma Letter’s Russia correspondent reports that the number of HIV-infected patients in Russia is steadily growing. In 2013 about 80,000 new cases were registered. The figures for 2014 have not yet been announced but, according to people at the Russian Ministry of Health, they will be significantly higher the figures of 2013.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze