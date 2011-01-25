Russia may implement state control over pricing in domestic pharmaceutical market; F&S reviews market

The Russian government is considering introducing a state control over prices for all the drugs in the domestic market, priced at more than 100 roubles ($3.34). Such a proposal has recently been proposed by the Federal Commission on Safety of Medical Business (FCSMB).

According to experts at FCSM, the current mechanism of pricing in the Russian pharmaceutical market provides a competitive advantages to foreign drug companies. In this regard, it should be replaced by the state regulation of prices. At present the latter applies to only so-called essential drugs.