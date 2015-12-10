Russia may refuse from further imports of Turkish drugs

Russia may refuse from further imports of Turkish pharmaceutical products and to complicate doing business in Russia for some leading Turkish drugmakers, operating in Russia, according to some sources in the Russian Ministry of Health, due to current tensions between the two countries.

As part of these plans, Russian hospitals and pharmacies will receive instructions for a significant reduction of purchases of drugs from Turkey. It is planned that an exception will be made for those vital drugs which are currently not produced in Russia.

To date, retail sales of Turkish drugs in Russian pharmacies have already significantly declined compared to the previous quarter.