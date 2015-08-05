Russia may start production of patented imported drugs without owners’ permission

The Russian Parliament (State Duma) has started the design of legislation that will allow Russia to produce patented imported drugs of those global producers who refuse further drug imports to Russia, due to sanctions or other unfounded circumstances, according to an official representative of the Duma, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

According to Alexander Petrov, deputy member of the Committee on Health of the Duma, Russia will be forced to violate international laws in regard to those foreign pharmaceutical companies who refuse further supply of their drugs to the country. He has also said that this will be a necessary step to protect the health of the country’s citizens.

According to Mr Petrov, the new bill will apply to those patents that give companies exclusive rights to manufacture certain drugs. The MP refers to foreign, and in particular the US legislation, which has the laws that allow the government to oblige manufacturers to produce a certain kind of product.