Russia plans to increase public procurement of cardiovascular diseases drugs

The All-Russian Union of Patients (ARUP), one of Russia’s leading associations, representing the interests of patients in Russia, has appealed to the national government and the State Duma to increase expenditures on the provision of domestic patients with drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

In accordance with the appeal of the ARUP sent to the government, due to the pandemic, the number of patients suffering with cardiovascular diseases in Russia has significantly increased, and therefore the government should expand state funding of the program, which involves public procurements of these drugs.

Since 2020, the Russian Ministry of Health, together with several regions (including Crimea, Novgorod and Chelyabinsk regions) has launched pilot projects to provide patients with drugs for cardiovascular diseases. The main goal of these projects was to provide therapy to patients whose condition may deteriorate sharply and who are not eligible for drugs on the basis of various drug reimbursement programs.