Russia plans to launch production of COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil

Russia is interested in launching production of its vaccine against COVID-19 in Brazil at the facilities of some of local drugmakers, according to Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Fund of Direct Investments (RFDI), one of Russia’s leading public investment funds and which participated in the project, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
These plans have been recently confirmed by some Brazil media reports, according to which, Russia is currently in talks with some medical laboratories in Brazil to conduct clinical trials of its new vaccine and localization of its production in the local market.
Russia became the first country to approve a vaccine against COVID-19 earlier this month, that has been named Sputnik V, which was developed by the Gamaleya Institute in collaboration with the RFDI, but has caused controversy because the regulatory clearance does not include Phase III trial data.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze