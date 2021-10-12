Russia registers steady growth of drug imports so far this year

Drug imports to Russia are steadily growing after last year’s drop, caused by the disruption of supply chains.
For eight months of the current year, imports have amounted to over 80,000 tons of packaged products, which is 16% more than for the same period last year. In value terms, imports reached $5 billion, which is 20% higher year-on-year basis.
Prior to the pandemic, drug imports to Russia were stable, being estimated at about 143,000 tons annually, and valued at $7.4 billion.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze