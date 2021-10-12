Russia registers steady growth of drug imports so far this year

Drug imports to Russia are steadily growing after last year’s drop, caused by the disruption of supply chains.

For eight months of the current year, imports have amounted to over 80,000 tons of packaged products, which is 16% more than for the same period last year. In value terms, imports reached $5 billion, which is 20% higher year-on-year basis.

Prior to the pandemic, drug imports to Russia were stable, being estimated at about 143,000 tons annually, and valued at $7.4 billion.