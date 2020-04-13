Russia's AIPM calls for action to protect medicines supply due to the coronavirus pandemic

The Association of International Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (AIPM), uniting more than 60 leading world pharmaceutical companies in Russia, says it is doing everything possible to coordinate the efforts of the industry and support the state in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to finding diagnostic and therapeutic solutions, the member companies and the Association are working hard to prevent drug shortages and disrupt supplies in relation to the drugs they manufacture.
The AIPM sent relevant letters of appeal to government bodies: the Government of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Roszdravnadzor, realizing that amid tougher quarantine conditions, additional steps will be required to prevent a shortage of drugs in pharmacies and medical institutions, maintain the necessary supply regime and create opportunities for quick response of relevant government agencies to emerging needs. All this will allow regulators to concentrate as much as possible on solving other paramount tasks in the fight against the pandemic of a new coronavirus infection.
